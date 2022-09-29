News you can trust since 1754
Sky-House Co plans for a greener future as it joins forces with Kids Plant Trees

AWARD winning South Yorkshire property developer Sky-House Co has launched a new eco-friendly partnership with local initiative Kids Plant Trees.

By Michael Crossland
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 11:45 am

The new Sky-House Co partnership will cover start-up costs that will help Kids Plant Trees to plant 5,000 trees in schools and parks across South Yorkshire.

Anna Parkin, director at Kids Plant Trees, said: “We’re really pleased Sky-House Co can see the potential for Kids Plant Trees to make a difference in our local communities.

“We know not every childhas easy access to nature but we want to change that and we want to help develop a love and respect for nature from a young age.“

