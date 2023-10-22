Media giant Sky has expanded its presence at offices in Leeds.

The broadcaster has taken 8,514 sq ft of office space on the first floor of 26 Whitehall Road.

Sky already occupies 30,000 sq ft on the second and third floors of the building, which is owned by Credit Suisse Asset Management.

The deal was brokered by Eamon Fox, partner and head of office agency at the leading property consultancy Knight Frank in Leeds.

Mr Fox, who advised Credit Suisse Asset Management, said: “The media company’s expansion in this prestigious building underlines the fact 26 Whitehall Road is one of the finest office developments in the city.”

Sky moved into the building in July 2020 as part of a strategy to create jobs and improve its customer service.

The office houses Sky's customer service teams, supporting customers across a range of Sky products and services including Sky Broadband, Sky Mobile and Sky TV.

The expansion at 26 Whitehall Road builds on Sky’s other investments in the city, including Sky@Leeds Dock - the home of Sky’s Digital & Technology Services Campus, which is spread over three dock side buildings and is home to 650 members of staff. The site, which opened in 2015, is focused on software and hardware development, and includes Sky’s Software Engineering Academy.

The city is also home to the Sky Studios ‘Innovation Hub’, the commissioning and production arm of Sky, which is focused on the development of talent, scripted partnerships and new content experiences.

The Innovation Hub, which opened in 2019, aims to encourage creative partnerships and deepen relationships with new talent, building on the success of the Sky Studios Script Editor Forum and Sky Drama Diversity Table Reads.

Mr Fox added: “This deal comes hard on the heels of engineering and development consultancy Mott McDonald taking over 15,000 sq ft of office space at 26 Whitehall Road in one of the most significant office transactions of the year so far.”

The building is home to a number of occupiers including global consumer finance business International Personal Finance (IPF) and energy company Engie (formerly GDF Suez).

Mr Fox added: “These occupiers underpin the quality of 26 Whitehall Road and its excellent location. It has an enviable combination of low running costs, high-tech features, quality design and superb office space.

"It is also one of the most energy efficient buildings in Leeds and has recently been refurbished.

“The Mott McDonald and Sky deals also emphasise the strength of the Leeds office market, which has proved remarkably resilient in the face of the challenging economic climate.”

No. 26 Whitehall Road is a 122,000 sq ft office space located near Wellington Place in Leeds city centre.

Situated nine minutes’ walk from Leeds train station, the building is rated as BREEAM Excellent and, according to Mr Fox, includes some of the most up-to-date security features on the market.

The office building also includes a riverside setting and is close to popular running and cycling routes by the nearby canal.

The Leeds office of property consultancy CBRE represented the Sky in the deal.

