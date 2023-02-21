Slap & Pickle burger business finds new Leeds home in Black Sheep Tap & Kitchen

Black Sheep Brewery has helped innovative burger business Slap & Pickle find a new home in Leeds at its Black Sheep Tap & Kitchen.

Slap & Pickle, which was founded in Leeds in 2018, has been without a home in the city since two of the venues it operated from closed before Christmas.

Late last year, Slap and Pickle owner James Tabor issued a public appeal for a new home in an attempt to keep his staff employed due to the closure of the Beer Hawk bar in Boar Lane where they had been based.

Its other Leeds city centre location, Assembly Underground on Great George Street, also closed late last year.

Left to right: Slap & Pickle’s Adam Hulme, Ben Etherington from Black Sheep Brewery and Simon Barnes from Slap & Pickle at the Black Sheep Tap & Kitchen. Picture: Matt Roberts

With sites in London, Manchester, Sheffield and Hebden Bridge, Slap & Pickle has built a strong following for its smash burgers, which are produced from 40-day dry-aged Swaledale beef, and its extensive menu of loaded fries.

From its new home at the Black Sheep Tap & Kitchen, Slap & Pickle will be offering both dine in and delivery options, complementing Black Sheep Brewery’s range of cask and keg beers on offer at the venue, along with its eclectic cocktail menu.

It is one of four pubs owned and operated by Black Sheep Brewery, which also includes Foley’s Tap House in central Leeds, The Three Legged Mare and The Last Drop Inn, which are both in York.

In addition, Black Sheep also has its visitors centre bar and restaurant within its brewery in Masham, North Yorkshire.

Charlene Lyons, chief executive of Black Sheep Brewery, said she was delighted that the new partnership in Leeds has been possible.

“We’re really excited to welcome Slap & Pickle to the Black Sheep Tap & Kitchen,” she said.

"It’s an exceptionally good fit for our business and will be popular with both loyal and new customers looking for a unique beer and burger experience. It’s also a great example of two creative and innovative Yorkshire businesses coming together to boost Leeds amazing hospitality offering.”

Mr Tabor, founder and owner of Slap & Pickle, said: “We were always hopeful we’d find a suitable venue in our home city, and the Black Sheep Tap & Kitchen is the perfect home for Slap & Pickle.

"We love Black Sheep Brewery; there’s lots of alignment between our two brands and a shared vision on plans for growth.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming customers who have always supported our business in Leeds, as well as giving regulars at the Black Sheep Tap & Kitchen the best burgers, vibes and loaded fries they’ve experienced.”

Masham-based Black Sheep has grown to become one of Yorkshire’s most recognised brands, with its beer distributed both nationally and internationally.

In 2018, Black Sheep announced the purchase of York Brewery, which included the acquisition of four pubs in the business and key cask brands, including Guzzler and Yorkshire Terrier.

The outlets bought by Black Sheep were the Tap and Kitchen in Leeds, as well as Mr Foley’s Tap House in the same city.

Also purchased were the Last Drop Inn and The Three Legged Mare, both in York.

