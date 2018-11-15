Smart Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for savvy Yorkshire shoppers

Yorkshire electrical goods specialist Crampton & Moore has dozens of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals across their Yorkshire stores.

Whether you’re looking for a supersize, high tech television for your festive viewing – and Boxing Day football – or to upgrade your kitchen essentials – there are hundreds of pounds of savings to be made.

Sony KD-43XF7073 Silver 43" 4K HDR LED Television

Better still, Crampton & Moore has years of customer service experience, with staff who can chat through the technology on offer and advise on what might be best for you.

And, if you can’t manage to make it to one of Crampton & Moore’s four Yorkshire stores, you can still track down a bargain on the website.

Ready to save big money? Here’s our pick of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday electrical deals.

Want to get your Christmas and New Year parties going with a bang? This mega Panasonic SC-MAX3500 2400W High Power Music System with Bluetooth has high quality sound with superb speaker quality. Originally £549, it’s sounding good on Black Friday at just £475.

Sony KD-55AF8 55" 4K HDR OLED Television with Android TV

Tune in to the latest in television technology – and get the best out of your PlayStation, with this striking Sony KD-43XF7073 Silver 43" 4K HDR LED Television. The 4K HDR technology is a perfect partner for gaming, and delivers crystal clear images for your movie and TV favourites. Originally priced at £749, it’s now down to £479.

Upscale your viewing to a stunning Sony KD-55AF8 55" 4K HDR OLED Television with Android TV.

As well as great sound and vision, it hooks up with your Amazon Alexa or Google Home technology, while its Acoustic Surface™ technology means the sound comes to you from the entire screen, immersing you in exciting new entertainment experience. It was £2499, now down to just £1799.

Enjoy millions of shades of colour and brilliant clarity – and a massive 75ins screen - with a Samsung UE75NU7100 SMART 4K UHD TV. Was £1549, now down to £1499.

Samsung UE75NU7100 SMART 4K UHD TV

Clean up for those festive guests with this Bosch Athlet BCH62560GB Lithium Power Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. No cable or bag to bother with and a great clean for all kinds of floors. It was £199.99, now £129.99.

Whip up dinner in no time with a Hotpoint Cook 30 MWH301B 30L Black Microwave. With 800w of power and wealth of features, it was £129.99, but will be just £99.99.

Stay cool this Christmas with a new Samsung RR39M7140WW Tall White Larder Fridge. It features energy saving and smart cooling technology with lots of clever storage solutions. Was £699, but now down to £549.

Crampton & Moore has stores in Sheffield, Doncaster, Leeds and Harrogate, with large displays of all the big names and latest technology, plus dozens of Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers.

Bosch Athlet BCH62560GB Lithium Power Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Don’t forget to check their website and social media pages for up to date Black Friday and Cyber Monday news.

Hotpoint Cook 30 MWH301B 30L Black Microwave