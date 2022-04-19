Soanes Poultry’s efficient managers join ‘top 1% club’

Soanes Poultry’s Gabriel Lenghel, Andrew Tyler, Kieron Daniels, Graham Bell and Claire Wright.

A Middleton on the Wolds chicken business is celebrating after three of its employees joined an exclusive club that places them in the top 1% of the UK poultry industry.

Clive Soanes Broilers’ farm managers Graham Bell, Gabriel Lenghel and Andrew Tyler were presented with the Aviagen Ross 420 Club award at a celebration lunch recently. The accolade rewards the achievements of Ross broiler flock poultry farmers who have reached a European Production Efficiency Factor (EPEF) of 420 or more. EPEF is an internationally recognised measure of recording flock results.

Aviagen’s UK technical service manager Kieron Daniels said: “Aspiring to be part of the 420 Club is what inspires growers to work so hard to achieve their scores.

“It’s great to welcome Graham, Gabriel and Andrew to the club.”

Clive Soanes Broilers’ MD, Claire Wright, added: “We’re delighted that three of our farming team have become members of the Ross 420 Club.