Plans for a ‘social housing’ caravan park at a former pig farm have been rejected after more than 100 residents objected.

Police, a children’s home manager and an MP raised serious safegaurding concerns over the proposal.

Landowner Charlie Wilson applied to Wakefield Council to turn the garden of a property on Womersley Road, Knottingley, into a park home for 12 static caravans.

The application was amended to seek permission for eight caravans but has been turned down.

A planning officer’s report says it would be harmful to the area due to its “appearance, nature and poor quality design”.

It adds that the scheme would be “significantly detrimental” for neighbouring residents and “would not represent a good standard of housing”.

Objectors said the part-retrospective scheme had already led to an increase in drug use and anti-social behaviour in Knottingley.

West Yorkshire Police said it would contravene the Crime and Disorder Act.

An objection by police liaison officer Lisa Reardon says: “The NPT (neighbourhood police team) are aware of anti-social behaviour problems, such as vehicles driving at speed, nuisance noise and burning of rubbish.”

The objection also referred to an incident when Womersley Road was ‘gridlocked’ as static caravans were moved onto the site without warning.

The manager of a nearby children’s home said there were ‘serious safeguarding concerns’ about the park.

The objection says: “The young people we look after are very vulnerable and have come from very neglectful and traumatic backgrounds.

“They should not have to see the things that are going on in that caravan site.

“For starters, there is the anti-social behaviour, the screaming and shouting, the swearing, the threats, the physical violence, and the drug use.

“Nobody would want this in their neighbourhood but certainly not by a children’s home.”

Yvette Cooper, MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, also objected along with more than 100 members of the public.

An objection from one resident said: “The road is absolute chaos with cars and motorbikes flying up and down at all different times obviously doing drug runs.

“The site itself is an absolute eyesore and I suspect does not meet fire and safety regulations.”

Another objector said: “People work hard on Womersley Road to keep their houses and gardens tidy so it’s wrong we should have to put up with this disgrace.

“Wakefield Council, I implore you to close this site down immediately and save Womersley Road residents and the community further upset and anxiety that this is causing.”

A planning statement submitted on behalf of Mr Wilson said the caravans would be similar to those at established park home sites.

It said: “It is intended that the caravans will be sited on a permanent basis, for rent only, and on a 12-month rolling contract, to people on the social housing spectrum but who are unable to find affordable accommodation either through the council or a housing association.”

Five people made comments in favour of the scheme.

One comment from a resident of the park says: “Since moving into Womersley Road my mental health issues have eased as it is peaceful.