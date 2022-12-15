Social housing providers witnessing 'permacrisis' take its toll on tenants: Helen Lennon

Social housing providers are seeing first-hand the impact the worst cost of living crisis in a generation is having on people across Yorkshire. Collectively at the West Yorkshire Housing Partnership, we own and manage over 170,000 homes across the region and our members are hearing heart-breaking stories about what their customers are doing to put food on the table and keep warm.

Research by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation found that 24 per cent of people in Yorkshire and the Humber are living in poverty, with that number climbing to 46 per cent for those living in social housing.

These are shocking statistics that are reflected in what we’re seeing on the ground.

We welcome the steps the Government has recently taken to support those most in need.

Helen Lennon gives her expert view.

Additional cost of living payments, help with energy bills, an inflationary increase of 10.1 per cent in state pensions, benefits and tax credits, and a rise to the household benefit cap will alleviate some of the pressure on those on the lowest incomes.

But some of these measures will not come into effect until April, leaving people with crippling levels of anxiety, some of whom are still counting the cost of the pandemic. Almost three years of what has been termed a ‘permacrisis’ is taking its toll on people.

The current situation highlights how much more security and support social housing customers have, compared to renting from private landlords. Our rents are controlled by the Regulator of Social Housing, which aims to keep them fair and affordable and prevent the unpredictable rent hikes often seen in the private sector. Eviction is always a last resort, and we maintain our commitment not to evict tenants who are struggling due to financial hardship.

Sadly, that is not the case elsewhere.

This increases the demand for good-quality, low-cost housing at a time when we are already facing a housing crisis, with more than one million families on waiting lists and homeownership now costing eight times the average UK salary.

Our members do much more than build and manage homes. There are some great examples of how they are going above and beyond. Setting up warm spaces in their community centres and offices; increasing investment in money coaching teams and hardship funds; training energy advisors to provide specialist help and advice; issuing fuel vouchers; and partnering with local authorities, charities, and credit unions to create networks of support.

Our wraparound support services help thousands of tenants to access grants and unclaimed entitlements. One member has already secured £2m of additional support for customers.

Even with this support many customers are struggling to heat their homes this winter. Cold homes are more likely to experience damp and mould, an issue tragically highlighted in recent weeks.

Since last winter, our partnership has been working together to ensure social landlords in our region help each other respond effectively to cases as they arise. We are committed to supporting the people of West Yorkshire but there is a limit to what we can do. Urgent action is needed from everyone who can make a difference, not least the Government.

We cannot accept the current environment as the new normal. That would be catastrophic for our customers, our communities, and future generations.

