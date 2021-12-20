Software firm announces a significant £2.5m contract win through IBM

IBM has secured a £2.5m three-year licence contract with a large North American multinational investment bank for the use of LiveData Migrator.

The initial use will be for on-premises data replication with further uses for cloud migration, providing opportunities to expand the relationship. Following the agreement with IBM, Sheffield-based WANdisco will receive 50 per cent of the licence revenue.

Following this contract win, WANdisco's management now expects 2021 revenues to be "meaningfully ahead of current market estimates".

This announcement follows last year's extension of WANdisco and IBM's existing relationship which integrated WANdisco's LiveData Migrator into IBM's Big Replicate solution, allowing IBM customers to seamlessly migrate on-premise data to hybrid cloud and multi-cloud infrastructures.

David Richards, CEO and chairman at WANdisco, said: "IBM is our longest standing partner and I am pleased to see our relationship continue to bear fruit with this important financial services customer win.

"The initial use case is on-premise data replication, but going forward, there are further use cases in the cloud which opens up additional expansion opportunities.

"LiveData Migrator has been available for just over a year and is making important strides across multiple platforms and use cases. It remains the only solution for zero disruption and zero downtime data replication at scale.