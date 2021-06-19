Software firm Anthill continues growth after breaking through £1m milestone

John Endeacott, founder and chief executive of Anthill in Leeds.

The Leeds-based firm, whose technology is used by household names including Homebase, Bathstore and American Golf, has grown its turnover by 32 per cent, from £790,000 to £1.04m over the last year.

The company also plans to double its 11-strong team over the coming months and move to a larger riverside office.

Anthill specialises in customer relationship management, process management and automation, with a technology that focuses on organising how companies and their customers interact.

John Endeacott, founder and chief executive of Anthill, said: “The shift toward home working and remote services raised a great number of questions for retailers, highlighting the need for true organisation and control of customer activity.”