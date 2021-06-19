Software firm Anthill continues growth after breaking through £1m milestone

The Leeds-based firm, whose technology is used by household names including Homebase, Bathstore and American Golf, has grown its turnover by 32 per cent, from £790,000 to £1.04m over the last year.
The company also plans to double its 11-strong team over the coming months and move to a larger riverside office.
Anthill specialises in customer relationship management, process management and automation, with a technology that focuses on organising how companies and their customers interact.
John Endeacott, founder and chief executive of Anthill, said: “The shift toward home working and remote services raised a great number of questions for retailers, highlighting the need for true organisation and control of customer activity.”
He added: “Our unique platform has been designed for companies to define their individual customer processes, forming a blueprint for how customers are handled as they progress through the operation in a consistent and controlled way.”