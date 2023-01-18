South Yorkshire based S2S Group has announced that it has created 23 new jobs in the last 12 months after a lift in turnover fueled by new business gains.

S2S Group assists clients across the UK with eco-friendly solutions for IT assets at the end of the life cycle, aiming to help reduce the impact of e-waste to the environment and the associated risks of improper disposal of IT equipment.

The boost in employment comes after the group's recent acquisition of London and Glasgow-based operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turnover for the group is expected to exceed £5m in 2023.

S2S Group HR manager Faye Fowler

Advertisement Hide Ad

HR Manager Faye Fowler said: “Here at S2S Group acquiring the right talent is the most important key to our growth. 2022 has been an incredible year for the company, we have seen our overall headcount increase by 50 per cent, with growth in all areas.

"It’s certainly been a challenge, given the national candidate shortage, however our recruitment drive over the last 12 months has enabled us to obtain new acquisitions in our HR, marketing, sales, resale, operations, and logistic teams.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm has also introduced a career pathway for existing employees in addition to employing four new apprentices over the last 12 months.

Grant Barton, S2S Group CEO, said: “Alongside the company’s organic growth, our recent acquisitions of London and Glasgow operations have blended seamlessly into our business.

Advertisement Hide Ad