South Yorkshire businesses championing region at Europe’s biggest security event

The largest security event in Europe is making its triumphant return to the NEC this April, with four businesses flying the flag for South Yorkshire.

Held between 30 April & 2nd May, The Security Event aims to educate smaller businesses and industry professionals in all forms of security including; public safety, cyber security and creating a safe working environment to name a few.

More than 14,000 visitors are expected to attend the three day event, which also offers seminars delivered by security experts, product demonstrations and will host the regional qualifiers of the World Skills competition.

Stew Bloomfield, Technical Director, MAST Digital

MAST Digital was founded in Gainsborough in 1989, and has been family-run since its inception supplying a range of surveillance equipment to the security industry. Brothers Stuart and Martin Smedley joined the business in 2006, and have overseen it go from strength to strength, including a rebrand in 2014, and a move to its current location at the Station Road Industrial Estate in Epworth. In 2021, the business built an Innovation Room training facility, and began to hire remote-based employees to form an external sales team.

Stew Bloomfield, Technical Director at MAST Digital, said: “As a family-run enterprise, we understand the importance of trust, reliability, and relationships. Our core vision is to provide exceptional service and unwavering support to our valued customers in the field of CCTV, Networking & AV.

“Over the years, we've grown and adapted, but our commitment to these principles remains the same. The Security Event provides an excellent platform to build on these relationships, connecting us with our partners from right across the security industry.”

Tristan Norman, Group Event Director of the Nineteen Group, added: “This year sees the show return bigger and better than ever before, but that wouldn’t be possible without our incredible exhibitors. Technology is developing at a rapid rate, so it’s really important that business owners, decision makers and end users get the chance to see those advancements in person. We’re thrilled that nearly every region across the UK is represented at the show, with smaller independent businesses getting the chance to rub shoulders with industry giants.

“The future of this sector is incredibly exciting and we have some of the best young talent on display at the World Skills competition. There really hasn’t been a better time to work in security”.

Other businesses representing South Yorkshire at the event include CCTV Hire & Sales, Doncaster Security Operations Centre Ltd, and EntrySign.

The Security Event is open to all security professionals working in the commercial and residential market, and students of undergraduate level and above on relevant courses of study are welcome to attend the show.