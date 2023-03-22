South Yorkshire businesses sought to help deliver 1,000 Easter Eggs to deserving children

Yorkshire Children’s Charity is calling for South Yorkshire businesses to support its annual Easter Egg campaign by donating their time to help deliver more than 1,000 eggs to local children.

Over the past month, Yorkshire Children’s Charity’s Easter Egg Campaign has already seen Yorkshire businesses donate more than 2,000 chocolate Easter eggs for children across the region who may not otherwise receive a chocolate treat next month due to their families facing financial hardship.

The charity is now calling for the support of businesses and individuals across South Yorkshire who could join team ‘Easter Bunny’ and deliver the huge collection of eggs to schools in the region whose children require some extra support.

Charlotte Farrington, CEO at Yorkshire Children’s Charity, said: ‘A chocolate Easter Egg may not seem like a huge treat to many of us, but that isn’t the case for lots of Yorkshire’s school children – hundreds of which have never received a chocolate egg. The majority of children symbolise Easter with a chocolate egg, and we want to ensure that as many children as possible receive one this Easter. Through our School Network, we have identified South Yorkshire as an area in need of our support.

Polly Carr, YCC Events Manager, with some of the donated Easter Eggs

“We are calling for any business – big or small – who would like to get involved, either by donating more eggs, or by giving up some of their time to help us deliver the eggs to schools in Sheffield.”