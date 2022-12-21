South Yorkshire firm gives support to charity bringing music to dementia sufferers

Rotherham-based double glazing company Yorkshire Windows has entered a new sponsorship deal with South Yorkshire-based charity Lost Chord UK, which it hopes will improve access to music for people living with dementia.

The professional musicians of Lost Chord UK provide a range of interactive musical activities in care homes, day centres and other venues across the region and nationally.

Yorkshire Windows Managing Director Ian Chester said: “As a Yorkshire business, we are always very keen to support Yorkshire charities, and Lost Chord UK is doing brilliant work in an area that touches so many lives.

“I am delighted that our donation will enable Lost Chord UK to move forward with this exciting and important new service.”

Yorkshire Windows managing director Ian Chester with Lost Chord UK chief executive Clare Langan

The new £500 sponsorship deal with Yorkshire Windows will pay for a series of the charity’s new interactive iPad/tablet/laptop sessions.

Within the sessions, Lost Chord UK musicians provide bespoke online individual performances, especially created for people living in bed who are unable to attend larger events.

Lost Chord UK chief executive Clare Langan added: “We cannot thank Ian enough for providing the funding that really gets our iPad/tablet one to one sessions off the ground.

“It’s a new concept for us and one that allows us to take our musicians right to a person’s bedside and we believe it is a service that will re-open a window on the world to them.

“Music has been proved to unlock memories in a way nothing else can and this donation means we will be able to take these pioneering online sessions into more care homes across South Yorkshire.”

Research from Alzheimers Research UK notes that more than half of the UK’s adult population know someone who has been diagnosed with dementia.

It is estimated that there are currently around 900,000 pople living with dementia in the UK, with numbers expected to rise as the country’s aging population continues to grow.