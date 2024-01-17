Sovereign House: space comes to market in Grade II listed Leeds building dating back to 1862

Space has come to market inside the the Grade II listed Sovereign House, located in the centre of Leeds

The Leeds office of global property consultancy Knight Frank has been appointed to market the property, which dates back to 1862.

Situated on South Parade, Sovereign House was originally built for the Bank of England. Following a comprehensive refurbishment by UK regional investor Hillview Real Estate, the 20,500 sq ft building now offers 2,926 sq ft to 14,445 sq ft of flexible and Grade A office space across four floors.

Victoria Harris, associate with Knight Frank in Leeds, said: “Sovereign House is a unique and striking Grade II listed property situated in the heart of Leeds city centre.

“The refurbishment embraced the original features of this very special building, while also reimagining the interior space to create a working environment that meets the needs of modern-day businesses. Redesigned by award-winning architects DLA Design, the building now boasts some of the finest Grade A offices and workspace in Leeds.”

The main occupier of Sovereign House is currently recruitment agency Strativ Group Ltd, who signed a 10-year lease for 6,110 sq ft on the second floor..

Ms Harris added: “The reception and building amenities have all been replaced to the highest standard. New cycling storage, showers and WCs all ensure that the building supports the wellbeing of its occupiers

“Sovereign House’s superb location in Leeds city centre means that from coffee on-the-go to after-work drinks, there’s always something great to discover. Bustling markets, artisan street food, cultural landmarks and trendy retailers all create an ideal work and social scene.”

“Following the pandemic, occupiers are looking for quality space which will suit their staff and create a fabulous working environment. This will help to attract and retain talent, whilst also boosting teamwork and employee wellbeing.”

“This is where repurposed Grade A offices in city centres across the UK come into their own. Sovereign House is a shining example of this, right here in Leeds. For this reason, I expect significant interest in the remaining available space”.