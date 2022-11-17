Specialist clothing company inspired by Yorkshire woman's battle with cancer unveils major rebrand

A specialist clothing manufacturer inspired by a young York woman's battle with cancer, has unveiled its new name, along with a major rebrand.

And Able, previously Warpaint, was founded by Joanne Nicholson and business partner and best friend Claire Myles Wharton, who launched the concept in memory of Ms Nicholson’s daughter Emily Rhodes, who died from a brain tumour in April 2019.

The announcement comes on what would have been Emily’s 28th birthday,

Ms Nicholson explained: “The response to the business has been incredible so far, beyond anything that we could possibly have imagined.

Claire Myles Wharton (left) and Joanne Nicholson (right), founders of Warpaint, now And Able.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our fundamental aim is to help more people avoid the looks, whispering and other stigmas normally associated with serious illness – so they don’t have to suffer the same plight that my daughter did.

“Emily deserved to keep her dignity and I’m determined to help other people who might be on a similar journey.

“We’re confident that this exciting rebrand will further support the growth and expansion of And Able.”

The company provides a range of clothing which has been designed for people with life-altering illnesses, and those undergoing treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It seeks to provide comfortable yet stylish clothing that has been adapted and can be worn by patients having hospital treatment and procedures for cancer and other illnesses.

The rebrand announcement coincides with the launch of the new Autumn Winter 2022 collection which includes pieces with carefully placed openings, non-metal zips, pouches, drawstrings and tourniquets that allow access to, for example, chemotherapy ports, stoma bags, catheters and drains.

The new collection also includes garments with access for mammograms, central lines, peg feeds and pacemakers.

Ms Nicholson noted that after losing her daughter, she wanted to focus her life on doing something to help others. Her business partner, Claire Myles Wharton, who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, is also passionate about helping others going through a similar experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Myles Wharton said: “We’re really excited to unveil the new collection which features lifestyle pieces and even more adaptable fashion. The stunning new imagery really shows how you can marry accessibility and fashion together, and it’s just the start of our next chapter!”

Ms Nicholson and Ms Myles Wharton are solely responsible for the designing, pattern cutting and manufacturing of the clothing lines.

Following the company’s initial launch in April this year at York Fashion Week, the business has attracted much interest. A celebrity entrepreneur is also helping and in addition to championing the rebrand, is providing advice and guidance around refining the target audience, product development, sourcing materials, stock and quality control, business management and cornering overseas markets.

The company currently holds a clothes rail within Fabrication 19 on Coney Street in York, as well as an office at the Catalyst at the University of York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team also plans to open a consultation space so that people diagnosed with a range of illnesses can gain specialist advice on what items of clothing will best suit their treatment.