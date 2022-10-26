The investment will enable the Sheffield-based firm to expand its exhaust range beyond its traditional offering and open a second site in the city that will give more space for the company’s growing research and development team and more opportunity to diversify and improve the company’s environmental credentials.

Cobra Sport, which has been awarded the “Made In Sheffield” mark - a symbol of excellence in manufacturing recognised worldwide - built its reputation manufacturing and supplying stainless steel exhausts for high-end motor sports, more recently eyeing expansion into motorcycle exhaust products.

Rachel Abbott, managing director at Cobra Sport, said: “As the business has grown over the last few years, we’ve been keen to expand our specialist engineering skillset beyond automotive products.

Liam Douglas, relationship director at NatWest, with Rachel Abbott, managing director at Cobra Sports.

"As this ambition has moved closer to reality, it’s become increasingly important that we secure a new a new site that would allow us the physical space to expand our product offering, so we can meet our current needs and our future ambitions for growth.

“The funding from NatWest means we’re able to add an additional site and can grow the business as a result. Everything about securing the finance package has been really easy. It’s just been a smooth process with everything completed on time.”

As well as offering a new space for the company’s research and development teams, the new site will enable the company to build on its green commitments.

While 95 per cent of Cobra’s exhausts are already made from recycled stainless steel, the company is now focused on reducing non-recyclable material in its packaging and the potential of introducing renewable energy generation across both sites by way of solar PV.

Liam Douglas, relationship director at NatWest, said: “We are delighted to support Cobra Sport with the acquisition of new trading premises. The new premises will significantly increase the company’s manufacturing capacity, as well as creating employment in the local area.