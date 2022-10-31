Specialist school receives £1m revamp with support from Yorkshire Children’s Charity

The construction project, which is part of ‘The Great Yorkshire Build’ initiative from Yorkshire Children’s Charity, will see nearly £1m of building work and new equipment invested into Brooklands School, based in Skipton, which caters for around 80 of the most vulnerable children in North Yorkshire.

A spokesman said: “ The Great Yorkshire Build has been designed to improve outdated facilities at many of our region’s schools.”

Contractors involved in the project include Stainforth Construction, Bowman Riley, GMI and Rex Procter and Partners. The work is due to be completed by Easter 2023.

Charlotte Farrington, CEO at Yorkshire Children’s Charity, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to announce that our first Great Yorkshire Build is underway at Brooklands School. Brooklands do amazing work providing education and support to children with complex needs, and we’re proud to be able to help provide the tools and environment they need to carry out their hard work.

“Our ‘Great Yorkshire Build’ initiative is just one of the many things we’re doing here at Yorkshire Children’s Charity to help transform the childhoods of disadvantaged children within our region. We believe all children should have access to state-of-the-art school facilities and we’re incredibly grateful to all the contractors who are supporting us in our goal to ensuring those who need it most.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​