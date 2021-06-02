Specsavers set to hire 1,300 new members of staff as demand soars

Following the easing of restrictions, and with large numbers of customers postponing tests during the pandemic, the new roles have been created across all areas of the business to accommodate the increasing demand.

As well as clinical vacancies for registered optometrists and audiologists, the business is also recruiting for non-clinical vacancies – including retail, store management and apprenticeship roles – which don’t require any previous optical experience.

Despite reports from the British Chamber of Commerce predicting continued volatility and precarity for those working in the wider retail sector, Paul Hurdley - Specsavers Vice Regional Chair based in Lincoln - said there was a broad spectrum of roles available with training provided at all levels.

He said: "We’ve experienced a real bounce back in trade, so we’re really pleased to be in a position to create these new roles.

"We would love people to consider a career with us, even if it means doing something completely different to what they are used to, as we have such a broad spectrum of roles available and provide training at all levels."

The pandemic has proved especially difficult for retail workers, with thousands of jobs lost since the first lockdown last March. Two-thirds of those who lost their job were under 25, but Paul is keen to highlight age and experience isn’t an object for the range of new roles on offer.

He said: "As well as those with many years of clinical experience under their belt, we’re really keen to be talking to people from all backgrounds and ages, so if they would be of interest to you or someone you know, please do get in touch.