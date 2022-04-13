Specsavers Wetherby to create several jobs following post-Covid rise in demand

Specsavers Wetherby has revealed it is recruiting for over half a dozen positions at all levels of the business and is calling on local residents to apply.

By Ismail Mulla
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 7:54 am
Updated Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 7:56 am

The new vacancies, which include full, part time and apprenticeship roles, follow its expansion to a larger premises pre-Covid.

Since the easing of lockdown restrictions, the business has seen a significant rise in demand for eye and hearing care across the area, after successive lockdowns.

The store is expanding its headcount to accommodate for the increased demand with large numbers of customers postponing tests during the pandemic.

As well as clinical vacancies for registered optometrists and audiologists, the business is also recruiting for up to five full time non-clinical vacancies.

Specsavers Wetherby is also recruiting for apprentices and several part-time roles, all of which don’t require any previous optical experience.

Store director Geoff Harper said: "We’ve experienced a real bounce back in demand for eyecare across the region, so we’re really pleased to be in a position to create these new roles.

"We would love people to consider a career with us, even if it means doing something completely different to what they are used to, as we have such a broad spectrum of roles available and provide training at all levels.

"As well as those with many years of clinical experience under their belt, we’re really keen to be talking to people from all backgrounds and ages, so if they would be of interest to you or someone you know, please do get in touch.

"At Specsavers, we always strive to put the customer at the heart of everything that we do. Expanding our team will help us continue to do this. We know a lot of people have missed their eye tests over the past few years, so we would advise to book in to see us as soon as possible."