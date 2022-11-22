Spencer Group to deliver new home for famous vessel in Hull as part of major regeneration project

Spencer Group has been awarded the contract to build a wet berth for the Spurn Lightship in Hull Marina. The new dock for the vessel will form an important part of the Hull City Council-led Hull Maritime project.
The £30m cultural regeneration scheme will celebrate and preserve Hull’s maritime heritage. It involves the refurbishment of Hull Maritime Museum and the restoration of two historic ships, the Arctic Corsair and the Spurn Lightship.
The lightship was built in 1927 and served for 48 years as a navigation aid in the approaches of the Humber Estuary. It was decommissioned in 1975 before being bought by Hull City Council and moved to Hull Marina as a museum.
It has been closed since 2018 but is now expected to reopen in its new home in the north-west corner of the marina, next summer.
The delivery of the wet berth is the latest in a portfolio of marine projects delivered by Spencer Group, which include significant port infrastructure works. Richard Green-Morgan, construction director, said: “We’re excited to be a part of the transformative Hull Maritime project in our home city and proud to aid the return of the iconic Spurn Lightship vessel to the marina.”