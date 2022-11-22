Spencer Group to deliver new home for famous vessel in Hull as part of major regeneration project

The Hull-based engineering company Spencer Group is delivering a new permanent base for a famous vessel as part of a major regeneration project in its home city.

Spencer Group has been awarded the contract to build a wet berth for the Spurn Lightship in Hull Marina. The new dock for the vessel will form an important part of the Hull City Council-led Hull Maritime project.

The £30m cultural regeneration scheme will celebrate and preserve Hull’s maritime heritage. It involves the refurbishment of Hull Maritime Museum and the restoration of two historic ships, the Arctic Corsair and the Spurn Lightship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lightship was built in 1927 and served for 48 years as a navigation aid in the approaches of the Humber Estuary. It was decommissioned in 1975 before being bought by Hull City Council and moved to Hull Marina as a museum.

Hull-based engineering company Spencer Group is delivering a new permanent base for a famous vessel as part of a major regeneration project in its home city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been closed since 2018 but is now expected to reopen in its new home in the north-west corner of the marina, next summer.