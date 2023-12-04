Spotify is to cut almost a fifth of jobs at the music streaming business in a move affecting about 1,500 posts.

Bosses at the technology firm said in a note to staff that it will axe 17% of the workforce in a bid to be more efficient in the face of a growth slowdown.

The company employs around 9,300 people globally.

It did not disclose how many roles would be affected in the UK but employs 881 people in the country, according to its latest annual report.

Spotify has announced major job cuts

This would suggest around 150 jobs in the UK may be at risk.

Daniel Ek, chief executive of Spotify, said: “Considering the gap between our financial goal state and our current operational costs, I decided that a substantial action to right-size our costs was the best option to accomplish our objectives.

“While I am convinced this is the right action for our company, I also understand it will be incredibly painful for our team.

“To be blunt, many smart, talented and hard-working people will be departing us.”

He said the business will “build an even stronger Spotify” in 2024 as a result of the cuts.

It is the latest set of job losses at Spotify this year, with the company first announcing it would cut around 600 roles in January.

In the summer, the Sweden-based business said it would cut around 200 jobs in its podcasting unit as it continued to reduce costs.