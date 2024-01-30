Squire Patton Boggs' Mae Salem wins place among legal sector's elite
Leeds-based Squire Patton Boggs Corporate and Private Equity partner Mae Salem has been recognised in The Lawyer’s Hot 100 2024.
The Lawyer notes: “In 2023, Squire Patton Boggs’ Mae Salem cemented her position as a dynamic force in the legal landscape, having achieved the milestone of making partner at the age of 32 in May 2021.
“The year unfolded as a series of triumphs for Salem. Notably, her prowess extended to orchestrating the acquisition of The Data Shed for client Hippo, a testament to her strategic acumen in the tech sector in Leeds. She also led significant transactions such as advising digital engineering consultancy Nimble on a majority investment in SCC, and acting on the sale of IntoZetta to Experian. Simultaneously, her footprint in the financial services sector expanded, advising major corporates like Progeny, Investec, and Punter Southall Group.
“Elsewhere, Salem lent her leadership to charitable causes, chairing the charity committee and raising over £50,000 for Leeds Baby Bank.”
Jonathan Jones, European managing partner of Squire Patton Boggs, said: “Deal doing is a team sport and Mae is the ultimate team player. She consistently goes 'the extra mile' to support her clients and her colleagues delivering excellent results in tight time frames and showcasing a consensual approach in addition to her technical legal excellence.”
Ms Salem joined Squire Patton Boggs in 2015 as a Corporate associate and has quickly progressed through the ranks, with her promotion to partner in 2021. She has considerable experience in advising on private company acquisitions and disposals, particularly in the private equity space.
