SRVCD signs global partnership agreement with Getronics

Complementing its growing service offering, the agreement will pave the way for SRVCD customers to access Getronics end-to-end delivery capability across cloud, business applications, networks, security and modern workplace.

Managing Director of SRVCD, Gareth Huxall, said: “Getronics have been brilliant. They are very easy to work with and, like us, are hyper-focused on the client. We are very excited about developing our partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is a real example of how embryonic start-ups with the right passion and ambition can work with global partners. With plans to expand, this is the next step in our journey as we continue to build the service offering we have for clients.”

Gareth Huxall and Geoff Shepherd of SRVCD

Nikolai Lakovic, UK MD from Getronics, comments: “We are very pleased to announce our partnership with SRVCD. It is important to Getronics that we work with customer centric, value driven and ambitious technology partners. It’s what drives the industry and leads to better business and greater success for our mutual clients’. We’ve felt SRVCD embody these values strongly throughout this entire process.”