SSB Law collapse: Halifax MP Holly Lynch calls for action to help constituents who face 'legal bill travesty'

Holly Lynch, the Labour MP for Halifax, said some of her constituents were facing hardship after being told they could pursue no-win no-fee cases against companies which had installed faulty cavity wall insulation in their homes, which the installers claimed was backed by Government funding.

Ms Lynch's constituents were among hundreds of clients who instructed Sheffield firm SSB Law to run cavity wall insulation claims on their behalf. The firm went into administration last month. Many clients have come forward to say they are being pursued by lawyers representing the insulation firms' insurance companies for thousands of pounds in incurred costs. Ms Lynch has written to Alex Chalk MP, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, calling on the Government to investigate as a matter of urgency.

A spokesman for Ms Lynch said one of the local people who had contacted her for help has been given an order to pay more than £50,000.

Holly Lynch, Labour MP for Halifax, pictured in the Piece Hall. She is demanding justice on behalf of her constituents. (Photo by Bruce Rollinson)

Ms Lynch said: “A lot of these enforcement actions dropped just before Christmas completely out of the blue. People are telling me this has ruined their lives. These were people who were approached because they were eligible for the cavity wall insulation schemes often on the basis they were in receipt of some form of welfare support. They are just about managing and, in some cases, are on the poverty line. They are now facing these bills running into thousands of pounds that they just can't afford to pay. It's an absolute travesty."

She said that, around eight years ago, a number of constituents were approached by cavity wall insulation firms who told them they could have insulation installed in their walls, funded by a Government-backed scheme.

Ms Lynch added: "Unfortunately, I can only describe some of these companies as cowboys because that cavity wall insulation has done damage to people's homes and properties, creating mould and damp. They were then approached by a legal firm saying they would take on their cases in a no-win no-fee basis.

"When SSB Law folded, those constituents then received enforcement notices for thousands of pounds. They were told they would have to pick up that legal bill that they had no idea they would be liable for."

A Solicitors Regulation Authority spokesperson said: “We are aware of the concerns of many householders and are investigating these issues. We understand a number have already contacted both the Legal Ombudsman and Financial Services Ombudsman to complain about the standard of service they have received.”

When questioned over this issue by Ms Lynch in the Commons, Penny Mordaunt, the Leader of the House of Commons, said she was “very sorry” to hear about this ongoing situation.

Ms Mordaunt added: “I wrote to the Department last week about this issue, and I will make sure that the hon. Lady is cited in the reply. I will also raise it again with the Justice Secretary, and chase up the hon. Lady’s correspondence. My office stands ready to assist her in getting this matter resolved for her constituents.”