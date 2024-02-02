Staff made redundant as closure of 'iconic' Leeds nightclub PRYZM confirmed by owner
Rekom, which owns the Pryzm and Atik brands, announced last month that it planned to bring in administrators after struggling with higher bills in some of its larger vanues.
The company is the UK’s largest nightclub operator and operates over 30 clubs across the UK.
Peter Marks, chairman of REKOM UK, said: “Following a review of our business, we were unable to reach an agreement with our landlord and have been forced to hand back the lease of PRYZM Leeds. Sadly, this means the club has closed and our team has been made redundant.
“While we understand the impact this will have on the local late-night economy, it’s important to recognise that this decision follows an extremely difficult period for the sector, due to the combination of the cost-of-living crisis hitting younger generations and students particularly hard, as well as the rising costs including the national minimum wage which particularly affects Hospitality, alongside increased business rates and many other costs of operating.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our guests and teams who have made PRYZM Leeds such an iconic venue for a great night out over the years.”
The news of the Leeds closure comes alongside reports that PRYZM in Nottingham and ATIK in Wrexham have also confirmed their closure.
It is not yet clear how many staff have lost their jobs due to the closures.
