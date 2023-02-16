Standard Chartered highlights growth in Asian economies as profits surge

Global bank Standard Chartered has reported a 28 per cent leap in its profits last year, and said the reopening of China after the pandemic is giving grounds for optimism.

The bank revealed statutory pre-tax profits of 4.3bn US dollars (£3.6 bn) in 2022, up from 3.3bn US dollars (£2.7bn) a year earlier.

And it reported statutory pre-tax profits of 123m dollars (£102m) in the final three months of the year, a big improvement after making a loss of 208 million dollars (£173m) in the same period in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also saw its net interest margin – the difference between what a bank charges for loans and pays for savings – increase by 0.2 percentage points as it benefited from a higher interest rate environment.

Global bank Standard Chartered has reported a 28% leap in its profits last year, and said the reopening of China after the pandemic is giving grounds for optimism.

Meanwhile, the banking giant announced the “imminent” launch of a new one billion dollar (£830m) share buy-back programme and a final dividend payout worth 405m dollars (£336m).

It takes its total shareholder distributions announced since the start of 2022 to 2.8bn dollars (£2.3bn), it said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standard Chartered upgraded its expectations for the next two years, saying it expects its income to grow by up to a tenth as it continues to benefit from rising interest rates.

The Asia-focused bank, which has 83,000 staff around the world, added that economic growth in the Asian economies it operates in will be “pivotal” to global recovery.

Furthermore, China’s path out of its “zero-Covid” policy gives it “plenty of reasons for optimism”, group chairman Dr Jose Vinals said.

Dr Vinals said: “We are well positioned to take advantage of considerable growth opportunities in our footprint as we navigate an uncertain external environment in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Global growth, while slower, should remain resilient.

“But, with central banks focusing on controlling inflation against a backdrop of trade and geopolitical tensions, significant uncertainties remain.

“Our markets are some of the world’s most dynamic places, with a growth potential that significantly outstrips more established economies.

“Asia is likely to be the fastest-growing region in the world, and the significant reopening of the Chinese economy from Covid-19 restrictions is likely to materially boost demand and growth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said:

“Standard Chartered’s profits disappointed in the final quarter. Impairments came in worse than expected, with credit charges stemming from the group’s large exposure to the shifting Chinese real estate sector. Downgrades in the quality of government debt in other areas, including Pakistan and Sri Lanka have also taken their toll.