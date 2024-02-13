Starbucks announced as first company to take space in project aiming to regenerate East Yorkshire site

The company behind the venture, which will be known as Beverley Gateway, said the project will “breathe new life” into the site of a former wallpaper and fabric pattern books manufacturer which was destroyed by fire in 2009.

A petrol filling station will also be built on the site at Killingwoldgraves Lane, with developer, Lovel Developments, expected to announce further arrivals in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lovell Developments said the scheme has the potential to create around 30 jobs.

Starbucks has been signed up as the first arrival at a new development aiming to regenerate a derelict site just outside Beverley. Photo: Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire

Philip Lovel, managing director of Lovel Developments, said: “We will be starting work in the spring to put in the infrastructure including an access road, an estate road, drainage and lighting. The Starbucks building will be the first to be constructed and we hope to announce details soon of two more businesses at Beverley Gateway.

“Between them, the sort of businesses we are looking at have the potential to create a significant number of jobs. The original estimate of 30 jobs was based on a filling station, coffee shop and some business units. The final figure will depend on the nature of the businesses we bring in and their staffing needs.

“It will be a high quality development which brings a derelict site back into use and is still in keeping with the wider rural area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Starbucks outlet will be a drive-through operated by 23.5 Degrees, the chain’s first UK franchised business partner.

23.5 Degrees now operates more than 100 Starbucks stores nationwide including two outlets in York and others in Sheffield, Doncaster and Grimsby. The Beverly Gateway investment is the franchise’s first move into East Yorkshire.

The firm has invested more than £50m in the UK economy to date through building and buying stores and now has almost 1,800 partners.

Andrew Pickett, property director for 23.5 Degrees said: We are excited about being the first businesses at Beverley Gateway and our use of modular design and build will enable us to be up and running soon after completion of the site works.