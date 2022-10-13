Students at Hull’s Ron Dearing University Technical College (UTC) have been given a glimpse of how their state-of-the-art school will look once expansion work is complete.

The employer-led school in Kingston Square has been oversubscribed every year since it opened its doors in 2017.

Following significant funding from the Department for Education (DfE), it is increasing student places from 600 to 800 to meet growing demand.

The first phase of the expansion, which was completed in August, involved remodelling areas of the existing school building to create two new science laboratories, a new science classroom and additional

independent study space for sixth formers.

Phase two includes the renovation and repurposing of the former central fire station next door to the school into a satellite site.

Contractor Sewell Construction organised a mixed and augmented reality (AR) tour of the former fire station for the Ron Dearing UTC student design and build team, who used the latest holographic technology to bring the architect’s plans to life based on a 3D model of the site.

Sewell Construction gave students at Ron Dearing UTC a mixed and augmented reality (AR) tour of the former central fire station.

They used headsets, hollow lens equipment, tablets and mobile phones to visualise exactly how each area of the building will look, scanning QR codes to pinpoint various parts of the project.

Mark Boothby, joint managing director of Sewell Construction, said: “Until this technology became more available, the only way to view the

finished outcome was on a fixed screen or wait until it is constructed.

“Now, you can take it to site to compare it to the real-life environment, rather than having to rely on 2D information, and this approach will be used even more widely in the years ahead.

“It’s important for us to show the students where the industry and technology is heading and vitally important they are aware of it. Some of them may want to work in the construction industry and this is showing them the future.”

The ground floor of the former fire station will house a “smart” exhibition centre which will be used by students and the UTC’s employer partners to showcase low carbon technologies with the aim of leading the “green revolution” across the region. It will also double up as a creative exhibition space to host artists in residence, art exhibitions, arts markets and community arts projects.

The first and second floors will be home to STEAM Studios, which will provide the UTC’s fast-growing creative specialism with three art and design studios, a ceramics room, printmaking facilities and two high-tech digital labs.

Floor one will also house a new sixth form centre. Work to expand Ron Dearing UTC began earlier this year after Hull City Council approved the plans.

Hull Esteem Consortium LEP Ltd is acting as project managers on the expansion scheme, Space Architects drew up the plans and BuildingPoint UK and Ireland provided the technology for the student tour.

Lynn Garland-Collins, Director of Creativity at Ron Dearing UTC, said: “The tour showcased the importance of learning digital skills to open up further opportunities in the future and support students into exciting careers in the creative, construction, digital and renewables industries.”

"Our creative pathway is in high demand and we’re delighted we’ll be able to accommodate so many more Year 12 students in such wonderful, purpose-built, creative facilities. The additional space and specialist facilities also means we can increase the number of creative

