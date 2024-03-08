Stelrad cut 90 jobs in 2023 as it delivered 'resilient' performance in face of headwinds

The group’s revenue in 2023 was down 2.6 per cent, and 12.9 per cent on a like-for-like basis, to £308.2m, which Stelrad said was driven by subdued new build and renovation activity due to high inflation and the “interest rate environment”.

Stelrad said the majority of the job cuts were in Europe, although a few were at its site in Mexborough, South Yorkshire and other UK sites. The group said its current trading since the year end was in line with management expectations and Stelrad was “well positioned” for a sustained period of profitable growth when markets recover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It announced a final dividend of 4.72p, which it said reflected the board’s confidence in the group’s prospects and balance sheet.

Trevor Harvey, Chief Executive Officer, said: “Our performance in 2023 is testament to the resilience and flexibility of our business model." (Photo supplied by Stelrad)

Trevor Harvey, the chief executive officer, said: “Our performance in 2023 is testament to the resilience and flexibility of our business model, the strength of our market positioning and the robustness of our strategy that continues to see us focus on our four key strategic objectives of growing market share, improving product mix, optimising routes to market and positioning effectively for decarbonisation.

He added: “After many years as challenger, Stelrad has now gained market leadership of both the steel panel radiator category and the hydronic heat emitter market in total, across the combined market of Europe, the UK and Turkey, taking market share from our competitors during a prolonged period of wider market uncertainty.

“Although we expect these macroeconomic headwinds to continue during 2024, management’s considerable experience of managing through numerous other challenging market cycles will enable us to navigate current market conditions to deliver another robust financial performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In combination with our focused strategy, this positions Stelrad well for a sustained period of profitable growth when markets recover, with the group well placed to benefit from strong underlying replacement demand across Europe and the long-term regulatory tailwinds for decarbonised energy efficient heating systems.”

In 2023, Stelrad employed more than 1,400 people, including around 300 staff at its operations in Mexborough, which Mr Harvey described as playing a “critical role” in supporting the UK business.

Mr Harvey told The Yorkshire Post that Stelrad had a strong business and “when markets get tough, you are really able to see the value of the underlying business”.

He added: “Growing market share is at the core of our philosophy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Analysts from Investec said: “The group delivered a resilient performance in difficult markets in 2023.

"While a sharp volume decline hit profits, effective price and cost management underpinned an impressive improvement in contribution per radiator.