Steph Houghton: Fantastic Media creates a new website for former England captain

The agency said it had worked closely with the professional footballer and former England captain to develop her new brand.

The website also highlights Ms Houghton’s role at the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, which aims to fund research into motor neurone disease. Ms Houghton’s husband, former Bradford City defender Stephen Darby, was diagnosed with the disease in 2018.

She led the Lionesses to a third-place finish at the 2015 World Cup in Canada, scoring in the last-16 win over Norway.

Library image of Manchester City's Steph Houghton. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Andy Hobson, the CEO of Fantastic, said: “Having partnered with Steph for five years, we're proud to continue our journey together and unveil her new website.