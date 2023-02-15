Street food chain Paratha Box has made a move into Yorkshire for the first time with the opening of its newest outlet.

The site on Great Horton Road in Bradford is the second restaurant for the Glasgow-based chain, which serves paratha rolls, chicken steaks, rice and noodle dishes, which are all hand made on site.

Paratha Box first launched in January 2020 with the aim of fusing modern day foods and the traditional paratha.

It also offers traditionally-made Desi and Kashmiri chai using fresh and natural ingredients.

The Bradford outlet can seat up to 34 people for indoor and outdoor seating.

Farrukh Hafeez, Paratha Box owner, said: “Bradford has always been a food capital for me and I’m so excited for Paratha Box to be a part of the buzz.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming Bradford guests with our fresh authentic parathas. We know they’ll love them.”

Paratha Box’s move into Bradford is the latest food and drink outlet to open in the city.

Elsewhere, Saeqa Gazi-Hussain and Husband Nurul Hussain are preparing to open Eden’s Tearoom and Patisserie.

The cafe, which seats up to 37 people, is located at the Parkside centre on Keighley Road. The couple are set to soon finish their hiring stage, and hope to eventually have between 15 and 20 staff.

Ms Gazi-Hussain said the couple wanted to create something which they feel Bradford is currently lacking.