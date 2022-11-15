Property company RBH has awarded £5,000 to a University of Sheffield planning student for his ideas to transform a city centre office development.

Inviting students from The University of Sheffield to take part in the company’s inaugural Real Estate Competition, the team at RBH asked participants to identify a commercial user for Block 1 of their latest development - Pennine Five, a new multi-tenant campus in Sheffield.

Ethan Ellison, 32, a second year MPLAN Urban Studies and Planning student, was named winner.

Mr Ellison said: “I enjoyed this project – it was a really good way to do a placement and to get experience through a creative, boundary-pushing assignment that reflects what the future will hold if I get a job like that after university.

Ethan Ellison (right) with Jeremy Hughes, Director at RBH Properties.

"To win is the best confidence boost, along with the real, tangible feedback I received from RBH.”

His recommendations were to use Block 1 as a mixed-use development taking inspiration from Asian cities, but also successful projects in Leeds and Manchester, where the building could act as an arts and culture hub, an independent shopping mall, or food and drink destination, where people could stay in the evening for several after-work activities.