Students in Thirsk encouraged to enjoy reading this World Book Day

National homebuilder, Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire is encouraging students in Thirsk to discover the joy of reading in celebration of World Book Day.
By Jayni Patel
Published 14th Mar 2024

Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire donated £500 to support Claire’s Little Bookshop’s book bundles. The community book pledge, in partnership with Usborne Books, allows schools and nurseries to gain access to more reading materials, with the aim of a new generation to enjoy reading while boosting literacy levels.

The books will be supplied to Keeble Gateway Academy, St Mary’s Primary School and Carlton Miniott Academy.

Now in its 27th year, World Book Day aims to encourage young people to develop a life-long habit of reading for pleasure. Claire Hassall, Founder of Claire’s Little Bookshop said: “We are extremely grateful for the generous donation from Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire. It’s so important to show children how exciting reading can be and with a new collection of books we hope this will inspire a new generation to enjoy reading and create confident and engaged readers.”

Nicki Hope, Sales Manager at Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire said: “We are delighted to support Claire’s Little Bookshop with a donation to celebrate World Book Day. Books are a fantastic way for children to improve their communication skills and spark their imaginations, and we hope the students in Thirsk enjoy their new books for years to come.”

