The study examined salary data in January against the same month last year across a number of data sector positions throughout the region.

Sam Hameed, co-founder and managing director of SPG Resourcing, said: “The technology sector continues to grow, but we have seen some of the heat leave the jobs market over the last year. It’s clear that the shifting demands of technology are impacting salary expectations, with AI starting to assist in everyday tasks and drive efficiencies.“Yorkshire remains a hotbed of digital activity with a high incidence of ongoing world-class projects and initiatives underway.”

Sam Hameed, co-founder and managing director of SPG Resourcing.

Business architects saw the largest average salary increase of 7.5 per cent from £50,000 for the same period in 2023 to £53,750 in the six months to Jan 2024.