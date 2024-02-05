Study finds data industry salaries in Yorkshire on upwards trajectory
The study examined salary data in January against the same month last year across a number of data sector positions throughout the region.
Sam Hameed, co-founder and managing director of SPG Resourcing, said: “The technology sector continues to grow, but we have seen some of the heat leave the jobs market over the last year. It’s clear that the shifting demands of technology are impacting salary expectations, with AI starting to assist in everyday tasks and drive efficiencies.“Yorkshire remains a hotbed of digital activity with a high incidence of ongoing world-class projects and initiatives underway.”
Business architects saw the largest average salary increase of 7.5 per cent from £50,000 for the same period in 2023 to £53,750 in the six months to Jan 2024.
Senior business analysts experienced a slight increase of 1.9 per cent to £55,000, up from £54,000 in 2023.The average salary for a data engineer dropped significantly by 21 per cent to £55,000 from £70,000 just 12 months ago.By 2025, the global data and analytics industry is estimated to be worth $390bn according to projections from market intelligence firm IDC. SPG Resourcing is a technology talent advisory business with offices in both Leeds and Newcastle.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.