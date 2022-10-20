Successful social media campaigns need expertise and effort: Tom Scott

However, in turbulent times, there’s an argument that social media can actually be more of a powerful tool than ever before. As a digital ‘shop window’, it attracts new business and empowers audiences to engage beyond transactions when used effectively and strategically.

Social media is a catalyst for growing businesses across Yorkshire and beyond, and when done well it can give a huge platform for the wealth of fantastic expertise we have in our region.

Businesses and organisations need to build authentic communities online: places where people feel they not only belong online but are empowered to contribute and engage. Doing a thorough piece of work to understand exactly where core or intended audiences are online is the first piece of the jigsaw puzzle.

Tom Scott of Little Mesters. Picture: Geoff Jones

Then Social Community Management, which involves building up and continually engaging with a targeted audience, really does help to move the dial.

It’s a fundamental component to businesses and organisations being far more ‘human’; the time when a brand can be a facilitator while giving those interested real ownership.

The real ‘human’ element comes from the brand genuinely listening and responding.

I believe that any social media campaign implemented by a business or organisation should have a dedicated community manager who knows the audience inside out. They can be the gatekeeper and the person who sets the objectives, constantly evaluating and adjusting the outreach and engagement strategy to best effect.

Utilising a social listening tool helps too, as does having a social media analyst where possible. To really be ahead of things, having access to the right social management tools, built around the needs of a business, will stand any organisation in good stead. Yes, it takes time. But those who do it well reap the rewards and find that the ROI is absolutely worth it.

In our own work, we have supported Sheffield FC to establish and build a whole new community online.

Engagement rates have gone through the roof but they’ve also seen the conversion rates rise considerably in their sales. Those metrics are absolutely crucial to understanding the power and success of campaigns.

We’ve become obsessed with numbers attached to social media accounts in recent years. In reality, that number is meaningless unless an organisation is talking to the right people.

There’s a broad range of experts right across Yorkshire helping businesses to achieve the right outcomes and objectives via social media strategies. They are helping to put the success of this region’s businesses on the global map. We’ve seen numerous social media agencies start up and employ experts to offer the right advice and know-how for this reason.

Little Mesters has been no exception and it’s been a really exhilarating journey. Social media can be a cost effective, strategic tool which has huge potential; but only when activity directly aligns all outputs cohesively with business goals and ambitions.