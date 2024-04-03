Supercharged growth for renewable energy start-up as it reports £1 million turnover in just one year

Leeds-based specialist renewable energy and electric vehicle (EV) firm, E-Merge Group, has experienced a supercharged first year of operations, reporting a turnover of £1 million since the start-up business was established just 12 months ago.

Set up in April 2023 by renewable energy experts, Marc Haley and Charlotte Ward, the E-Merge Group has experienced unprecedented growth since its launch. Thanks to the team’s sector experience, E-Merge Group is able to provide a complete, full-service renewable energy and EV solution, helping businesses reduce energy costs while navigating the transition to cleaner, greener energy alternatives.

Carrying out projects across multiple sectors and industries with the likes of the Ministry of Defence, Guest Truck and Van, First Bus and Bupa Healthcare, E-Merge Group was formed after Marc and Charlotte identified a gap in the market for a specialist, all encompassing renewable energy and EV company that provides the most cutting-edge, technologically-advanced renewable energy and EV solutions, at affordable price points.

E-Merge Group: Co-founders Marc Hayley and Charlotte Ward

The growth of the business has also been bolstered by the increase in funding grants and support available from the Government, encouraging UK businesses to ‘go green’ when it comes to energy usage, which the E-Merge Group team can help unlock for companies across multiple market sectors.

Providing solar PV systems, battery energy storage systems (BESS), power infrastructure, EV solutions, energy monitoring and onsite energy efficiency services, the business boasts three separate divisions - E-Merge Renewable Energy, E-Merge EV Solutions and E-Merge Power Infrastructure.

Speaking about the E-Merge Group’s success, Marc Haley, co-founder and director of E-Merge Group, commented: “To turnover £1 million in our first year of operations is an absolutely fantastic achievement and something that both Charlotte and I are immensely proud of.

“We’re passionate about delivering viable, cost-effective renewable energy and EV solutions for each and every client, to revolutionise their sustainable and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) credentials and deliver ‘profit for purpose’ for firms within a range of sectors across the UK.

“We have a number of really exciting projects in the pipeline, including the unveiling of a new, customer-facing software platform and the roll out of EV infrastructure technology that’s exclusive to the UK. We’re really excited about the future of E-Merge Group and we’re just getting started!”

Another considerable milestone in E-Merge Group’s growth, and a move to grow the business nationally, has seen the team recently establish an office based in Northamptonshire.

This expansion reflects Marc and Charlotte’s commitment to growth and dedication to better serving clients across the UK. Speaking about the new offices, Charlotte Ward, co-founder and director at E-Merge Group, said: “This new location will enable us to create a geographical stronghold in multiple regions across the country, extending the reach of the business and providing even more comprehensive renewable energy support to valued clients.

“The E-Merge Group team is dedicated to helping businesses unlock their renewable energy and EV potential, helping them make the most of Government support and providing the most technologically-advanced solutions to help make their sustainability objectives become a reality, all the while helping them enhance their bottom line.

“We’re really excited about the opportunities this expansion brings and look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional service and innovative solutions to our clients.”