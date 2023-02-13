Supporting the built environment to deliver on the ‘S’ in ESG: Stephanie Burras

The ESG (environmental, social and governance) agenda has risen to the fore in recent years, rightly encouraging businesses and industry to be more mindful of the impact that they have upon the world around them and their role in the development of a fairer, more inclusive society.

As an industry with an inherent impact on and responsibility for its carbon emissions, the built environment is one sector to which this evolving agenda is becoming increasingly significant.

It is gratifying to see how many developers, construction companies, consultancies and public sector bodies are pressing ahead with innovative, more sustainable methods of working and adhering to tighter environmental regulations – all of which help deliver on the ‘E’ in ESG.

I left legal practice and started what is now Ahead Partnership nearly 20 years ago to help businesses demonstrate wider purpose and deliver more social impact. I was struck at the time by how little focus there seemed to be within the built environment sector on the ‘S’ element – particularly investment in people and community as part of place-shaping.

Stephanie Burras provides her insight

Recent years have seen a marked increase in this kind of activity, and partnership working within the built environment sphere has become a significant area of work for us.

Businesses understand that it is a really good idea to engage young people in place-shaping and empower them to have a say and a stake in local development. This helps build their awareness and appreciation of the economic importance of development, for example through bringing new jobs to an area. It also develops positivity about places and the future while encouraging local retention of the younger workforce and their skills.

Careers in the industry are diverse and wide-ranging, but opportunities beyond those on construction sites are almost invisible to young people. There is a real opportunity to diversify and strengthen the workforce by reaching out to groups of young people that are typically under-represented within the sector.

We have found that a considered design-led approach to social value programmes is integral to helping partners achieve these aims. One initiative we are supporting is DLA Piper’s new office building at One City Square, Leeds, where a carefully-selected group of 12-year-olds will experience the entire three-year build programme. Students are shadowing professionals involved in the scheme, developing skills and confidence through a series of visits, workshops, mentoring and careers activities as they progress through school.

To ensure this type of activity delivers long-term, positive impact, a robust approach to monitoring and measurement is needed. Built environment projects provide plenty of scope for tailoring and benchmarking against objectives like inspiring the future workforce or helping to tackle longstanding underrepresentation within the sector of a particular group.

Throughout our Growing Talent Morley programme, for example, all activity and outcomes are being tracked through a rigorous framework. Sterling Capitol, the White Rose Centre, Leeds City Council, local schools and colleges and local employers have created a skills and careers scheme that mirrors the five-year Morley Towns Fund Deal, with young people undertaking activities linked to projects being funded in their area, including Morley Town Hall refurbishment and Transpennine rail route upgrade. Employers will then continue to support schools with careers activity long after these developments have concluded.

