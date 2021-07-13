Surveillance firm reduces losses amid casino travel restrictions

Global travel restrictions on casinos in Las Vegas have hit Synectics

The Sheffield-based firm has been hit by global travel restrictions on casinos and gaming resorts.

The firm reported a substantial reduction in underlying losses which came in at £800,000 in the six months to May 31, down from a loss of £2m in the previous half year.

The group reported "major successes" for its new contracts in Berlin, the City of London and the West Midlands.

Revenue for the half year was £22m, down from £23m in the first half of 2020. The order book rose 19 per cent to £30.3m.

Paul Webb, Synectics' chief executive, said: “Trading in the first half of the year was as expected, with significantly reduced operating losses, and major successes for the latest Synergy product.

"We expect that the group will trade profitably in the second half of this financial year.”

The firm said the cost reduction actions taken in 2020 delivered the expected savings.

Analyst Robert Sanders at Shore Capital said: "We are encouraged that management is sufficiently confident to reinstate guidance of an operating profit for the overall group in the second half and by the order book increase to £30.3m.

"We have highlighted on numerous occasions that, in our view, the contract wins in Berlin and the City of London would act as strong reference clients. We have reinstated forecasts of improving profits for each of the next three years, which we believe may well prove conservative."

In April, Synectics announced it had won a major contract by the City of London Corporation and City of London Police to provide the software command and control system for their Secure City programme, co-ordinating security management across several other transport and emergency response agencies.