Surveillance firm Synectics narrows its projected losses by more than £1m

Synectics handle security for casinos

The Sheffield-based firm said it now expects losses of around £800,000, down from a loss of £2m, following action last year to reduce the group’s operating cost base.

Synetics has been hit by global travel restrictions on casinos and gaming resorts.

A spokesperson said: "Activity in public infrastructure and transportation in the UK and Europe held up relatively well, but the continued impact of global travel restrictions on casinos and gaming resorts in Asia-Pacific and the United States meant that revenues remained subdued in what was, pre-pandemic, Synectics' largest market sector.