Survey launched to gauge attitudes of South Yorkshire businesses on local transport infrastructure

Businesses in South Yorkshire are being asked to share their views on how the region’s transport infrastructure could be improved in order to better meet their needs.

Conducted by the respective Chambers of Commerce for Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley and Rotherham, the Infrastructure Survey was originally carried out this time last year.

Among other things, it featured sections on the quality of local roads, railways and public transportation services. The subsequent findings indicated that organisations are frequently impacted by issues relating to infrastructure, in particular on travel costsl and the loss of prospective business opportunities.

To gauge if the situation has improved in the intervening twelve months, or if sentiments have changed in any other meaningful ways, the South Yorkshire Chambers are bringing back the Infrastructure Survey for 2023.

Encouraging organisations to complete the form, the chief executives for the three South Yorkshire Chambers issued the following joint statement, which said: “This is a valuable opportunity for the local private sector to articulate its infrastructure needs, and to help us understand their concerns in relation to cycle lanes, train networks, public transport and roads.

“We recognise that if these things are not up to scratch, then it can have negative implications for businesses and their employees, who could be confronted with all kinds of increased costs and delays, while also struggling to access the best possible talent or even new clients.

“It’s therefore of great importance that we get their perspective on this important topic and use the subsequent intelligence to really get under the bonnet of these issues.”

The survey will again ask questions about whether businesses think local transport networks are fit for purpose, the challenges they might be experiencing conducting their business, and what they believe government should be prioritising right now in this respect.

The results will be used to observe any fluctuations or trends that have occurred over the past year. The Chambers will also aim to use the data to represent their members on these issues and “amplify their collective voice”.