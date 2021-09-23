An aerial view of the site

Keyland Developments Ltd, Yorkshire Water’s sister company, has been granted permission to transform 180 acres of land on the site, which is currently disused.

There will be 150 new homes aimed at a 'diverse' range of buyers and a number of industrial units with a focus on biotech businesses, vertical farms and other operations that can utilise the power, heat and water generated by the nearby sewage treatment works.

Around £2million will be spent on transport schemes, including upgrades to the A658/B6152 junction, bus route extensions, new pedestrian and cycle links and funding for car clubs and car sharing initiatives.

An artist's impression of the site

Yorkshire Water CEO Liz Barber said: “As Yorkshire’s second largest landowner we are committed to ensuring the land works in the best interest of people in the region. We have worked closely with Bradford Council to develop our plans for the site and planning permission is a significant step forward in delivering that aim for the land around our Esholt site.

“This is a landmark development and one that will form a large part of plans for sustainable growth in Bradford and the economy in the area. We look forward to working closely with Bradford Council and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority under Tracy Brabin to deliver a project that will benefit our community locally and the wider region.

“Alongside the new development, we are already working hard to redevelop the historic Esholt Hall and transform it into a flagship Centre of Excellence for learning and training, offering a state-of-the-art venue for our colleagues and future graduates and apprentices to improve their skills.”