Hosted by Campbell & Fletcher Recruitment managing director Tracy Fletcher, the event aims to raise much-needed funds for Smart Works Leeds, the charity that helps unemployed Yorkshire women back into work by supporting them with interview clothing, coaching and the confidence they need to find job success.

Tracy is a trustee and volunteer coach for the charity, which is based at Mabgate Mills in Leeds. In the last year 72 per cent of the women who visited Smart Works found employment within one month of their appointment.

The event will be attended by a range of women from the Yorkshire business community and Tracy hopes to encourage others to host their own Swaps for Smart Works Leeds, by gathering friends, colleagues and contacts together to showcase and exchange their high quality, great condition fashion items while socialising, networking and raising funds for the charity.

Smart Works Leeds trustee Tracy Fletcher, left, and volunteer Kelly Round at the centre at Mabgate Mills in Leeds. Tracy, who is also MD of Campbell & Fletcher Recruitment, will launch the Swap for Smart Works Leeds initiative tonight at East 59th, at Victoria Gate in Leeds. Picture by Lottie Roberts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event starts at 6.30pm and is ticketed (£25), and includes drinks and canapés. Those without clothes to sell can buy tokens to exchange for items they want. For last-minute tickets, click here and find out more about the event here.

Smart Works Leeds will also host a special dinner and drinks celebration at Manahatta in Leeds on Friday, November 11, to celebrate its successes.

There will be music, entertainment, guest speakers and a pop-up Smart Works Leeds fashion shop with clothes and accessories from high-end and designer brands, all at discounted prices, plus a raffle and stalls showcasing the designs of independent creatives from Yorkshire.

Smart Works Leeds says: “As we approach a difficult time with worsening inequality due to the cost of living crisis, this will be a chance for us to say thank you to all of you who have supported us over this past year and for you to learn about what will be up to next year and how you can help us continue to support women across Yorkshire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad