Take That, Boy George and Louise Redknapp contribute to double digit returns at One Media

One Media is an owner, publisher and distributor of digital music copyrights, which it monetises to deliver annuity-like income streams.

It derives the majority of its revenues from royalties collected from the use of the company’s content internationally, which it enhances by improving its availability globally across 600 digital stores including Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon Music and Spotify.

Catalogue acquisitions this year have included producer’s income royalties to Take That’s ‘A Million Love Songs', 'Could It Be Magic' and 'I Found Heaven', all from Take That's 1992 debut studio album, Take That & Party; producer’s rights to music performed by Culture Club, including the global hit ‘Karma Chameleon’ and ‘Do you really want to hurt me’; as well as 1990s stars Louise Redknapp, 911 and the Honeyz.

(left-right) Mark Owen, Gary Barlow, and Howard Donald of Take That. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

This has helped the group to deliver a 10% increase in total revenue and 11% uplift in EBITDA to £4.4m and £1.65m respectively, driven by organic growth and active management of its portfolio, One Media said.

Michael Infante, the company's CEO, said: “2021 has been active year for One Media, delivering another strong set of results, driven largely by our independently valued £34.8 million content catalogue.

"We welcomed some high-profile names to our stable, including some of Take That’s highest profile hits through the acquisition of their producer’s royalties, as well as music by Kid Creole, Culture Club and, in our largest acquisition to date, country music star Don Williams. These income accretive investments are in line with our strategy of acquiring proven assets that we know can enhance our recurring revenues, while also providing opportunity to add further value and grow income. This is supported by our complementary business ventures – Harmony IP and TCAT – which will both help us diversify and further improve our revenue.