TalkTalk accelerates roll-out of fibre broadband across Yorkshire

TALKTALK today said it had added nearly 300,000 customers for its fibre product over the last half year.

The company swung into the black, changing a £4 million loss into a £4 million profit before tax.

Revenue fell 3.6% over the period, compared to the same six months last year, to £792 million, but the company managed to cut costs as it prepares to move into a new headquarters.

The number of new fibre broadband customers rose 52% to 292,000, to a total of around two million, TalkTalk said.

Tristia Harrison, Chief Executive of TalkTalk, commented: “We’re pleased that our clear strategy to accelerate customer growth in fibre broadband while also reducing costs has led to a significant increase in profitability in the first half, with a 14 per cent year-on-year increase in like-for-like EBITDA. We now have over two million customers taking a fibre product, adding nearly 300,000 customers in the half.

“Fibre broadband is good news for customers and TalkTalk. It offers a faster, more reliable service whilst also reducing churn and comes with a materially lower cost to serve. In addition, our soon to be completed HQ move and shift to a self-service model is underpinning our cost reductions.”

Last year, TalkTalk revealed that it had launched a new company called FibreNation, which will roll out fibre to up to 60,000 homes in Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon.

In 2017, TalkTalk Ultra Fibre Optic Broadband also sponsored York’s first hot air balloon festival.

Last month, TalkTalk revealed that it had become a member of the Government’s Northern Powerhouse Partner Programme.

The company said that the move reinforced its commitment to growing the economy in the North of England.

TalkTalk piloted its full fibre product, UFO, in York and it is on track to connect 55,000 premises by 2020 as part of its £100m investment across Yorkshire.

It has since announced plans to roll-out the scheme to Harrogate, Ripon, Knaresborough and Dewsbury. Construction work in Dewsbury began last month and will cover 61,000 premises