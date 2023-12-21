Britain’s highest pub is set to cut its energy bills by thousands of pounds a year by investing in renewable energy after securing a commercial loan from property lender Together.

The Tan Hill Inn, which sits 1,732ft above sea level on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales, had been facing increasing bills of up to £85,000 a year because of the soaring cost of fuel.

The grade II-listed inn is completely off-grid and relies on a generator, so a large hike in the price of diesel was putting more pressure on the finances of the pub, after a loss of revenue following successive Covid-related closures.

Now the 17th century Inn’s owner, entrepreneur Andrew Hields, has revealed plans to install green energy measures including solar panels and air source heat pumps after agreeing a commercial mortgage from Together.

Andrew Hields, left, owner of the Tan Hill Inn, and Matt Boggan, of property lender Together.

The finance company has provided a loan of £331,500 for Mr Hields to press ahead with his ambitious renewable energy plans at the famous pub.

He said: “We were facing extra debt financing costs coming out of Covid and the energy costs were the next big thing, so it was becoming a bit of a nightmare.

“This loan will mean that we’ll be able to free up funds to invest in energy-efficient technology, which will help us make huge savings in sky high energy costs.

“We plan to install solar panels, batteries, air source heat pumps and solar thermals, which are the same as solar panels but, instead of generating electricity, heat water.

“We can use the batteries to store energy to run the pub on a night time, meaning we can switch off the generator for 10 hours, so it won’t take long before we can make massive savings.”

The upgrade is the latest in a series of major improvements at the remote pub, which made international headlines when dozens of guests were snowed in after the UK was hit by Storm Arwen two years ago.

Mr Hields has applied for planning permission for a two-storey extension – which will increase the size of the kitchen, and add guest suites.

Under the proposals the publican will also create a service yard, and a ‘rustic beer garden’, allowing customers to take in Tan Hill’s impressive views while being shielded from the wind. He plans to add another five bedroom suites to add to the nine rooms at the inn.

Mr Hields, from Leeds, said: “We’ve just bought new kitchen equipment which has just arrived so everything is shiny and new. We have a chargrill and a flat grill so that we can expand the menu by offering prime steaks such as chateaubriand and tomahawks.

"We’ve also seen a really big demand for merchandise such as tankards, hampers and souvenir cheese, so we’re going to convert a redundant room into a gift shop.”

He added: “Visitors should see a few big changes over the next couple of years and we’re looking at a bright future now we’ve got our costs under control.”

Matt Boggan, business development director for Together, said: “Tan Hill In is a unique place which is rightly famous for providing amazing hospitality for visitors to this remote area.