Tancream raises bar with first export sales deal

A YORKSHIRE firm which aims to protect consumers around the world from the threat of skin cancer has secured its first export distribution deals.

It has also secured a separate distributor operating in Finland and Estonia.

The deal with Easingwold-based Tancream’s new Finnish and Estonian partner came after the business exhibited at the 2018 Cosmoprof Worldwide cosmetics trade show in Bologna, with support from the Department for International Trade (DIT).

The business is also in talks with a major international catalogue retailer to list its products in Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain after meeting them at the show.

The idea for Tancream came about after the company’s co-founder, Gillian Robson, was diagnosed with skin cancer. She decided to create a product that would allow her to achieve a tanned look without the skin damage.

After identifying a gap in the market for a single product that combined the UV protection of sun cream with self-tanning, moisturising and anti-aging properties, Ms Robson and her business partner, Katy Foxcroft, spent three years working with experts to develop Tancream’s formulation.

Tancream has already sold its products to customers in markets as far afield as the United States and Australia through its website and has been working with digital specialists at DIT to learn how to improve its search rankings to help increase its online export sales.

The business is also looking at opportunities to sell its products through a television shopping channel in Germany.

It is also in discussions with a potential new distribution partner to supply salons in Dubai and customers in South Africa.

Ms Robson, the co-founder and CEO of Tancream, said: “Many people want to look like they have a tan, but are concerned about the long-term skin damage that the sun’s rays can cause.

“Tancream means they can protect their skin from harsh UVA and UVB rays while still gaining and maintaining a healthy glow.”

Ms Foxcroft, the co-founder and director of Tancream, added: “As people around the world are becoming increasingly aware of the potential for sun damage no matter what the weather, exporting has grown on our radar.

“Thanks to DIT’s support we have secured a new deal overseas and have further opportunities on the horizon.

“Whether you’re a fellow business just starting out with a new product – or have been trading for a long time – I’d encourage you to make sure exporting is in your next business plan.

“There is a huge amount of support available from DIT, from networking events to market research to the one-to-one support of an ITA.

“If we’ve done it, there’s no reason you can’t too.”

Mark Robson, head of region for Yorkshire and the Humber with the Department for International Trade, said: “Tancream has developed a product that fits a global market niche and is already reaping the rewards.

“Exporting can help businesses like Tancream achieve greater profitability and resilience, but the process can also have its challenges, which is why we’re on hand to offer our support and guid- ance.”

The latest HMRC statistics show that Yorkshire and the Humber’s goods exports totalled £18.1bn in 2018, up 7.8 per cent on the year before.