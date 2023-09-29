Audit, tax and consulting firm RSM has strengthened its workforce in Yorkshire and the Humber, taking on a record 58 new students in 2023, a seven per cent increase from its 2022 intake.

The new recruits will be based in the firm’s Leeds and Hull offices, with more than half of the region’s trainees working in audit. The others are spread across accounting insight advisory, corporate tax, private client services, and mergers and acquisitions.

Alex Tait, RSM UK’s regional managing partner for Yorkshire and the Humber, said: “Year on year we continue to recruit record-breaking numbers, demonstrating our commitment to growing RSM’s presence in the region across our Leeds and Hull offices.

“This year marks our largest cohort of new trainees, as we continually invest in our people to help us achieve our long-term growth ambitions. This latest group of new trainees is a critical element of a sustainable growth programme that looks to the future.

Leeds office managing partner Mike Thornton with newly firectors at RSM's Leeds office. From left to right: Matthew Hoyle, James Atkinson, Finlay Lamont, James Woodhead, Lisa Smith and Mark Leyland. Photograph by Richard Walker/ImageNorth.

Nationally, RSM has recruited a record high of 769 new students across the UK in 2023, surpassing its previous record intake in 2022 by 6 per cent as the firm continues to invest in its long-term growth plans.

Amongst the new trainees, the leading audit, tax and consulting firm attracted 536 graduates and 99 school leavers. Most trainees will be based outside of London, throughout the firm’s network of 31 offices stretching from Southampton up to Aberdeen.