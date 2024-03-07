Taylor Emmet celebrates double award win

Taylor Emmet won Private Client Team of the Year, as well as Personal Injury/ Clinical Negligence Team of the Year. Additionally, the firm was shortlisted for its outstanding team performance in Residential Property and Family Law.

The firm’s Private Client department continues to go from strength to strength and has expanded into the largest in South Yorkshire, comprising sixteen fee earners, including five partners. Moreover, the Clinical Negligence and Personal Injury teams have been commended for their approach, which focuses on not only winning cases for clients but also improving their lives during the recovery process and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield Law Society Awards are highly respected in the legal industry, recognising and celebrating the exceptional talent, dedication, and success of law firms in Sheffield and the surrounding area.

(from L-R: Tasmin White, John Green, Kat May, James Drydale)

This latest recognition follows a series of significant achievements for Taylor Emmet. In 2023, the firm was honoured with the 'Legal Company of the Year' title at the unLTD Business Awards and earned recognition in four different departments in the latest edition of The Legal 500 rankings.

The firm’s Wills and Probate team was awarded the "Solicitor Firm of the Year – North" at the British Wills and Probate Awards, their fourth successful year at these awards. Their innovative approach in establishing a strong brand identity and raising brand awareness in Sheffield was also acknowledged through their recent shortlisting for the 'Brand Campaign of the Year' at the 2023 Sheffield Business Awards.

Steve Hinshelwood, CEO of Taylor Emmet, said: "We are delighted to win the two awards and to have been nominated across several categories is a great start to 2024 for the firm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our focus is to constantly improve our services for our clients and to contribute positively to the wider community. We consider this recognition at the Sheffield District and Law Society Awards as evidence of our dedication, which fills me with immense pride.”