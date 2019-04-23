TCS completes Holloway Road deal

Have your say

Leeds-based Town Centre Securities has completed a new lease to national retailer, The Works, on London’s Holloway Road.

The Works has signed a five year lease for the retail unit which was formerly occupied by Mothercare and fronts Holloway Road, the main thoroughfare linking Central London to its northern suburbs.

The Works will join a range of neighbouring retailers including Vodafone, Holland & Barrett and Carphone Warehouse.

The completion of the deal has released the first floor of the property for residential development to enable TCS to contribute to the rental market in the North London suburb.

Matthew Coates, investment manager at Town Centre Securities said: “To have secured a national retailer of this nature for this prominently positioned unit will undoubtedly enhance the retail offering in the locality.”