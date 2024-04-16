Team17 Group delivers 'solid' revenue performance in challenging market

The group’s unaudited final results for 2023 revealed that revenues grew 12 per cent to £159.1m, while gross profit was £57.5m compared with £69.6m the previous year. It also revealed that its headcount reduced to 348 at the end of 2023 from 392 at the close of the previous year. Team17 said this reflected the impact of the games label restructuring review and increased use of an outsourced studio resourcing model.

Steve Bell, chief executive of Team17, said: "While 2023 presented some challenges for the games label, the speed and tenacity with which the teams have responded has demonstrated the exceptional talent we have at Team17.

"The games label is now realigned to its proven low-risk Indie model, tighter cost controls have been enforced and one-off actions taken to clean up the balance sheet.

Team17 Group plc, a global independent games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, has announced its unaudited final results for the year ended December 31 2023 (Photo by Nicholas .T. Ansell/PA Wire)

"We are back on form in 2024, with a solid slate of games and apps, our exceptional back catalogue and a clear plan for growth across the games label, astragon and StoryToys. The year has started well."

In his review of the year, Mr Bell said the market backdrop had been immensely challenging, with “exceptional competition” in the sector throughout the year.

He added: “Profits came in below our initial expectations, with gross profit of £57.5m and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest taxation depreciation and amortisation) of £29.9m, driven by certain games within the games label not meeting internal expectations.

"In the second half of the year, we undertook a comprehensive review of our cost base within the games label, which was completed in November 2023. Whilst this unfortunately resulted in redundancies, we believe our cost base is now aligned to our core Indie strategy, and the business is now even better placed to capitalise on future opportunities while continuing to optimise our existing pipeline.”

Commenting on outlook, the group said: “The group has made a pleasing start to FY (full year) 2024, although we remain mindful of the challenging competitive landscape, the ongoing cost of living pressures affecting discretionary spending and geopolitical uncertainty weighing on global markets more broadly.

"We have a solid pipeline of at least 10 new games and apps expected to launch in FY 2024 and beyond, and we will continue to use our exceptional lifecycle management capabilities to drive sales growth across our back catalogue.”

Following the restructuring of the games label, including its “strategic refocus on Indie titles and the impairment of the development costs of certain titles” ,Team17 said it entered 2024 on a more appropriate cost base with stricter cost controls in place.

